Worst April for UK car and CV production for over 70 years – SMMT

Car and commercial vehicle production in the UK last month fell to the lowest level since April 1952, latest data reveals.

Figures published this morning by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) show combined production numbers slumped to 59,203 units, a near-16% fall.

Apart from Covid-hit 2020 when production ceased, it was the worst April for 73 years and capped the sector’s lowest start to a year since 2009.

The SMMT said the fall was driven by the later Easter, more model changeovers, and lower demand in key export markets.

New car shipments to the UK’s two largest global markets, the EU and US, fell by 19.1% and 2.7% respectively, although the EU still took more than half of all exports, while the US received 16.5%.

Exports to China and Turkey, meanwhile, rose by 44.0% and 31.2% respectively.

Commercial vehicle export volumes fell sharply by 75.8% with just over half (50.7%) of output heading overseas.

The decline was driven by a 78.9% drop in shipments to the EU, but the bloc retained the lion’s share of exports at 84.9%.

Commenting on the data, SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: ‘With automotive manufacturing experiencing its toughest start to the year since 2009, urgent action is needed to boost domestic demand and our international competitiveness.

‘Government has recognised automotive manufacturing’s critical role in driving the UK economy, having successfully negotiated improved trading conditions for the sector with the US, EU and India in the space of a month.

‘To take advantage of these trading opportunities we must secure additional investment which will depend on the competitiveness and confidence that can be provided by a comprehensive and innovative long-term industrial strategy. Get this right and the jobs, economic growth and decarbonisation will flow across the UK.’