Former Jeep boss Antonio Filosa succeeds Carlos Tavares as CEO of Stellantis

Former Jeep boss Antonio Filosa has been named as the new CEO of Stellantis, six months on from the shock departure of Carlos Tavares.

Filosa brings a quarter of a century of industry experience to his new role and was unanimously selected by the Stellantis board.

Directors say they conducted a ‘thorough search process of internal and external candidates’ with Filosa the man to come out on top.

The carmaker will now hold an Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting over the coming days to officially elect the 51-year-old as the new company boss.

Filosa will then take the reins on June 23, when he will depart his current role as COO of Stellantis Americas, which sees him control all the firm’s American brands, namely Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Chrysler.

He previously served as CEO of Jeep between November 2023 and February of this year.

Stellantis says that Filosa will announce a new leadership team in due course but John Elkann will continue in his role as executive chairman.

Elkann said: ‘Antonio’s deep understanding of our company, including its people who he views as our core strength, and of our industry equip him perfectly for the role of chief executive officer in this next and crucial phase of Stellantis’ development.

‘I have worked closely with Antonio over the past six months during which time his responsibilities have increased, and his strong and effective leadership spanning both North and South America at a moment of unprecedented challenge have confirmed the excellent qualities he brings to the role.

‘Together with the entire board, I look forward to working with him.’

Filosa steps into the shoes of Carlos Tavares, who sensationally quit as Stellantis boss back in December.

His departure came amid a reported falling out with the board having led the conglomerate since its formation in 2021.

Filosa will now be tasked with leading the company through a difficult period for the industry as a whole.

Reflecting on his appointment, he said: ‘It is my great honour to be named the CEO of this fantastic company.

‘I am grateful to our Chairman, John Elkann, and to the members of our board for their leadership, particularly in these recent months, and for the confidence they have placed in me to lead our business during this pivotal time for our industry.

‘I have always been inspired by the immense talent, passion and commitment of our people at Stellantis and the power of trusting our teams to achieve excellence.

‘We have the world’s best and most iconic brands in automotive history and an over 100-year heritage of innovation.

‘That legacy, combined with our relentless dedication to giving our customers the products and services they love, will continue to be key to our success.’