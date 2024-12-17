Tavares says Stellantis departure was ‘amicable’ as he blames ‘disagreements over strategy’

Former Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares has insisted his departure from the carmaker was ‘amicable’ amid talk of a bust up with the board.

Car Dealer reported at the end of November that Tavares was standing down from his position as CEO with immediate effect, having previously planned to retire in early 2026.

Several reports have since suggested that the experienced leader clashed with other members of the board but the 66-year-old has now insisted that the split was on good terms.

However, speaking to Portuguese newspaper Expresso, Tavares did admit that his departure came after ‘disagreements over strategy’.

While not going into details over what the specific differences of opinion were about, Reuters reports that the ultimate decision for him to stand down was made jointly by Tavares himself and chairman John Elkann.

The same report quotes ‘sources familiar with the matter’ who say that the change of leadership was due to targets, which Tavares set, but other board members deemed ‘unrealistic or destructive’.