Why combining AI and human insights is the sweet for automotive retailers

Imagine if you could spot when a ‘completely satisfied’ response hides subtle frustration—a less-than-perfect handover, slight disappointment in cleanliness or an overlooked service detail.

What if you could intervene instantly, resolve concerns before they escalate and offer a personal touch, like a complimentary valet service?

With Predictive CSI from Direct Affinity, you can.

What is Predictive CSI?

Predictive CSI is an industry-first solution combining AI-driven analytics with human insight to predict customer satisfaction, identify concerns and recommend next best actions before issues escalate.

By analysing real-time performance data and customer sentiment, it helps dealerships proactively improve customer experience, boost retention and maximise lifetime value.

How it works

AI-Powered analysis – Monitors CSI scores, interactions and sentiment trends to detect satisfaction risks.

Early issue identification – Flags hidden concerns before they turn into formal complaints.

Actionable recommendations – Suggests personalised follow-ups, such as direct outreach or service gestures.

Continuous learning – Adapts insights over time to help retailers refine strategies and increase Net Promoter Scores (NPS).

Real results, real Impact

Since launching in July 2024, over 80 dealerships have adopted Predictive CSI, with early adopters seeing up to a 52% increase in NPS.

What dealers are saying

‘Predictive CSI has changed the game for how we connect with customers. It identifies hidden concerns, allowing us to act immediately, reinforce trust and build long-term loyalty.’ — Bill Latimer, franchise director, Group 1 Automotive

The future of automotive CX

AI is redefining customer engagement in the automotive sector. Predictive CSI isn’t just an innovation, it’s the new standard.

Traditional surveys miss critical insights, leading to lost opportunities. Predictive CSI bridges the gap, delivering real-time, data-driven intelligence that helps businesses act before dissatisfaction grows – boosting service quality and customer loyalty.

See predictive CSI in action

Discover how Predictive CSI can transform your dealership today. Visit our website.