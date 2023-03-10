Big Motoring World boss praises Manheim as new deal struck

Big Motoring World boss Peter Waddell has praised Manheim Auction Services after extending its partnership with the company.

The CEO of the independent used car supermarket, which has five branches plus an aftersales centre, hailed Manheim as ‘the only true partner in the remarketing space’.

Manheim – part of Cox Automotive – will be pushing another 2,500 vehicles through its auction lanes after the new deal was struck with the Big group.

It’ll be remarketing vehicles bought via bigwantsyourcar.com – Big Motoring World’s consumer car-buying arm, which launched in 2021.

The stock, ranging from superminis to SUVs, will be auctioned at Manheim’s Colchester venue every other Tuesday morning, with the sales open to physical and online buyers.

Waddell said: ‘Manheim remains our partner of choice, as they have no plans to enter the retail space and compete against me. They are the only true partner in the remarketing space.’

Cox Automotive sales director Sam Panayides added: ‘Big has proved itself time and time again to be a great vendor.

‘The addition of yet more stock, this time via its new consumer car-buying offer, is good news for our buyers.

‘Better still, thanks to our hybrid auction programme, buyers can choose whether they buy in the lanes in Colchester or join us online, meaning this fresh stock source is available nationally.’