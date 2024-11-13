Busting the myths around stock funding: How could your car dealership benefit from model?

When it comes to stock funding, misconceptions often deter car dealers from exploring the benefits it offers.

At V12 Vehicle Finance, we want to address some of the most common myths surrounding the issue and show how funding can help your dealership to thrive.

Myth 1: Stock funding is only for businesses in trouble

One of the most well-known myths about stock funding is that it’s only for dealerships facing financial difficulties.

In reality, it is a business loan to strategically help dealers who are looking to grow and expand their inventory.

To open an account with us, you must:

Be VAT Registered

Have a physical trade premises

Have a positive net worth

Have filed accounts

Whether you’re a well-established dealership or just starting out, stock funding can give you the flexibility to invest in more stock without tying up your cash flow.

Myth 2: Stock funding is expensive and only for big dealers

Another common misconception is that stock funding is expensive or only accessible to large dealerships. The truth is, it can be affordable and tailored to suit the needs of any dealership, whether big or small.

At V12 Vehicle Finance, we understand that every business is unique, and that’s why we offer flexible funding plans that cater to different sizes and financial situations.

Myth 3: Stock funding is restrictive

At V12 Vehicle Finance, we offer stock funding solutions that are designed to be as flexible as possible.

We can fund up to £65,000 per vehicle, giving you the ability to expand your inventory with high-quality stock.

Additionally, our stock funding isn’t tied to any specific finance product that you must offer to your customers. You maintain full control over your sales process, and we simply provide the financial support to help you grow.

Myth 4: You must sell finance to access stock funding

A significant myth that needs debunking is the belief that accessing stock funding requires you to sell V12VF finance products to your customers.

This is not the case. At V12 Vehicle Finance, we don’t impose any requirements on the financing options you offer your customers.

Our stock funding product is independent, meaning you can continue to offer your customers the best solutions that suit their needs while still benefiting from our stock funding services.

Myth 5: All funders have hidden facility fees

At V12 Vehicle Finance, we’re transparent about our fees from the outset.

We also know that there are quieter times during a dealership’s year. This is why we don’t charge a facility fee, meaning that we don’t charge you for a facility that you aren’t using.

Myth 6: You have to fund all your vehicles

Another misconception is that stock funding requires you to finance your entire stock inventory.

The reality is that with V12 Vehicle Finance, you can choose to fund only a portion of your stock and continue using cash for other purchases.