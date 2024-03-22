Bye bye Bentley… Adrian Hallmark heading to Aston Martin as new CEO

Bentley Motors chairman and CEO Adrian Hallmark is leaving the luxury carmaker to head up Aston Martin, it was announced today.

Hallmark, who has held the twin roles since February 2018, is leaving the company at his own request and by mutual consent, said Bentley, which added that his departure from the Crewe-based manufacturer was taking place with immediate effect.

Between 1999 and 2005, Hallmark was the board member for sales and marketing at Bentley, and has worked at board level for international automotive firms in the UK, USA and Asia for 25 years.

During his time as CEO, Bentley launched new luxury models and developed the strategic aim of making it the most sustainable brand of luxury vehicles by 2030.

However, earlier this week it was revealed that it had done a U-turn on its vow to halt the production of cars with internal combustion engines by then.

Hallmark, 61, who will be replacing Amedeo Felisa at Aston Martin, said: ‘Bentley has had a great influence on me. To redefine luxury mobility for the future with such a strong brand is a task that I took on with full commitment and great pleasure.

‘The time has now come for me to turn to new challenges. I would like to express warm thanks to the entire Bentley team for all that we have achieved together in the last few years.’

His successor will be announced in due course.

Bentley has been part of Volkswagen AG since 1998 and part of the Audi Group since January 2022.

Gernot Döllner, Audi executive board chairman, who is responsible for the Progressive Brand Group, which includes Lamborghini, Bentley and Ducati within the Volkswagen Group, said: ‘Adrian Hallmark has achieved a great deal at Bentley.

‘In his six years as chairman and CEO, he has made his mark on Bentley Motors, and along with his team in Crewe has successfully pushed ahead the development of the company.

‘On the path to carbon-neutral electric vehicles in the luxury segment, he has taken important steps towards the long-term success of the company.

‘I would like to thank him for his significant commitment over the last years and wish him well in his personal and professional future.’

In its announcement to the London Stock Exchange, Aston Martin said Hallmark would be joining as an executive director and its chief executive no later than October 1, with Felisa remaining as CEO until he takes up the post.

Felisa, who has been CEO at Aston Martin since May 2022, will be staying on in an unspecified role to oversee the introduction of its new products, including the launch of its third next-generation sports car this year, following the DB12 and Vantage.

Stroll, executive chairman of Aston Martin, said: ‘I’d like to personally pay tribute to Amedeo, recognising not just what he has achieved at Aston Martin but throughout his long and distinguished career at the very top of the ultra-luxury automotive industry.

‘I am pleased that Amedeo will remain in post until Adrian joins and will continue to oversee the launch of our upcoming products.

‘In Adrian Hallmark, we are attracting one of the highest-calibre leaders not just in our segment, but in the entire global automotive industry.

‘Complementing our world-class leadership, Adrian will bring to Aston Martin unrivalled experience in both the ultra-luxury and British manufacturing sectors to progress our strategy and continue recent momentum.’

Felisa commented: ‘It has been a great privilege to serve as Aston Martin’s chief executive officer, leading our iconic brand through this exciting era.

‘I am incredibly proud of the progress made over the past two years, which has aligned Aston Martin for a positive future direction. I believe now is the right time to allow the company to transition to new leadership.’

Hallmark added: ‘Like many working within the ultra-luxury segment, I have admired the continued transformation of Aston Martin’s brand and products from afar, and feel honoured to have the opportunity to work with Lawrence, the board and the company’s employees to lead its next chapter.

‘The transformation of Aston Martin is one of the most exciting projects within the ultra-luxury automotive industry.

‘I am looking forward to continuing the company’s great momentum and utilising my experience and passion to further unleash this iconic brand’s potential and take it to even greater success.’