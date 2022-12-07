Car Care Plan appoints ‘forward thinking’ new sales director

Car Care Plan has appointed a new sales director as the firm looks to build on another strong year in 2022.

The role has been filled by Simon Cook, who took up his new post at the start of the month, bringing with him more than 30 years of experience.

Throughout his career, Cook has worked with leading vehicle manufacturers as well as holding several senior and global roles within the automotive industry.

His most recent positions have been with insurance giants Axa and Allianz.

He takes on overall responsibility for the entire sales team at Car Care Plan, which registered over 1.4m vehicle warranty and asset protection products in 2021 alone.

Bosses at Car Care plan have described him as a ‘forward-thinker with a proven strategic sales track record’, who they are looking forward to working with.

Commenting on his appointment, Cook said: ‘I am thrilled at the prospect of joining the fantastic team at Car Care Plan and building on their successes, award winning products and services to ensure they are adapted for a rapidly changing world.’

Car Care plan has a 45-year history of providing high-quality, dependable products, high customer satisfaction rates, and successful motoring.

It now has a presence in over 80 countries and is the preferred partner for many of the automotive industry’s leading manufacturers and retailers.