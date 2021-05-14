Car Dealer Bargains: The best new car deals we could find at dealers right now

With showrooms now reopen, car dealerships across the country are cracking out the deals to get customers in.

A few weeks after dealers threw open their doors again after the third lockdown, we decided to take a look at some of the dealer-only deals that are being offered around the country.

Based on the best new car deals currently available (that we can find), we’re picking a sector each month, and then finding the cracking offers available.

This time it’s the turn of the humble family hatchback…

It’s worth noting some of these deals are on a first come, first served basis and were correct at the time of publication (May 14, 0730). Please refer to the dealer website for the full offer.

Citroen C4 Cactus –£9,000 saving

Cost: £179 p/m

APR: 6.9%

For: Four years

Deposit: £1,573

One of the best times to buy a new car is when a new version is on the way, with both manufacturers and dealers keen to shift the old model so it doesn’t take any of the limelight.

So with Citroen’s new C4 hatchback just reaching showrooms, the brand’s outgoing C4 Cactus is available at some astonishing discounts.

Take Evans Halshaw, which has 120 dealers across the UK, and is offering an impressive £8,848 saving off this funky model’s asking price – bringing it down to just £13,826.25.

When financed with personal contract purchase (PCP), this means you can get behind the wheel for £179 a month over four years, with a £1,573 deposit. A 6.9 per cent APR applies.

Peugeot 308 – £10,000 saving

Cost: £269 p/m

APR: 7.9%

For: Three years

Deposit: £269

Like the C4 Cactus, Peugeot’s got a new 308 hatchback on the way later this year – so there are deals aplenty.

This one comes from Evans Halshaw once again who are currently offering a huge £9,999 off the price of a new 308 1.5 HDI diesel in Allure trim.

That brings the price down to just £16,006. To finance with PCP, you can have it for £269 per month with a £269 deposit. 7.9 per cent APR rate applies on this three-year deal.

Mercedes A-Class – £252 a month lease

Cost: £252 p/m

APR: N/A – lease

For: Four years

Deposit: £2,266 (initial rental)

The Mercedes A-Class has proven hugely popular for this German firm in recent years, and it’s now one of the UK’s best-selling cars.

Currently, nationwide detail chain Vertu Motors is offering an A-Class for just £252 per month over 47 months, with an initial rental of £2,266.

This doesn’t buy you an entry-level model, either, but a sporty 187bhp A220d diesel, and in stylish AMG Line trim, which is the version to go for on this Mercedes.

BMW 1 Series – £239 per month

Cost: £239 p/m

APR: 2.9%

For: Four years

Deposit: £3,999

Like the A-Class, BMW’s 1 Series has thrived as PCP has taken off, with this premium hatchback also available at some especially good deals.

Currently large BMW retailer Sytner is offering a contribution of £3,397.06 towards the 1 Series, which brings the monthly payments down to £239 per month over four years, with a £3,999 customer deposit.

This deal also applies to the appealing 118i petrol model, which delivers a good mix of performance and efficiency, while in M Sport trim it brings sporty looks and a generous amount of equipment, including a large touchscreen, digital dials and heated front seats.

Mazda3 – £3,000 off / £189 a month

Cost: £189.04 p/m

APR: 3.4%

For: Four years

Deposit: £2,250

Mazda models have only got better and better in recent years, and the firm’s ‘3’ hatchback is a great showcase – delivering more in the way of style, quality and driving enjoyment than just about all its mainstream competitors.

And, though prices might usually be quite punchy by class standards, this offer from Perry’s is especially attractive thanks to the firm cutting the list price by £2,806 for cash customers, or offering a £2,000 deposit contribution to those wishing to finance it.

Buy with the latter and you can get behind the wheel for just £189 a month with a £2,000 deposit over four years.

Fiat Tipo – £5,000 off

Cost: £199 p/m

APR: 6.9%

For: Four years

Deposit: £199

Though Fiat’s Tipo might not be the first family hatchback you think of – or indeed the best – it’s quite hard to knock it at the moment when you save more than £5,000 off the list price with Arnold Clark.

That brings the Tipo’s price down to just £11,298, meaning customers are getting behind the wheel of a generously-sized hatch for the same price as an entry-level city car.

To finance with PCP, it also means monthly payments of £199 over four years, with a £199 deposit. This deal applies to the entry-level 1.4 Tipo, which still gets you Bluetooth, air conditioning and cruise control.

Seat Leon eHybrid – £6,000 off

Cost: £25,699

APR: N/A

For: N/A

Deposit: £N/A

Plug-in hybrids predominantly appeal to the business market because of their low company car tax rates, but their high list prices often mean they are out of reach of normal consumers.

But with Lookers currently offering nearly £6,000 off the price of a Seat Leon eHybrid, it means that doesn’t have to be the case. It brings the price down to £25,699, which makes it comparable with petrol and diesel models.

Thanks to a 40-mile electric range, the Leon eHybrid also brings the possibility of ultra-low running costs if you’re able to charge the car regularly. Seat claims more than 200mpg, along with CO2 emissions of just 27g/km.

Vauxhall Astra – £7,500 off

Cost: £17,999

APR: N/A

For: N/A

Deposit: £N/A

While Vauxhall is a brand known for being generous with its new car discounts, even we were surprised to see Lookers offering more than £7,500 off a new Astra in high-spec Elite Nav trim – bringing the price down to just £17,999, which is well below what you’d usually pay for even an entry-level car.

In this spec, the Astra comes as standard with the likes of perforated leather upholstery, heated front and rear seats and an eight-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation.

This offer also applies to models equipped with a 143bhp turbocharged 1.2-litre petrol engine that delivers a good balance of efficiency and performance.