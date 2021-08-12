Car dealer hospitalised after being held against his will in test drive that ended in flames

A second-hand car dealer has been hospitalised after he was held against his will in a test drive that ended in flames.

The unnamed salesman was taking a potential customer out for a test drive in a 2009 Kia Borrega when things quickly took a sinister turn.

Travelling at high speed, the driver locked the doors to the SUV and refused to let the terrified dealer out of the car.

As they continued to bomb along the highway, the passenger called the emergency services to alert them to what was going on.

However, as he was talking to the handler, the Kia smashed into the back of a lorry and went up in flames with the salesman still trapped inside.

Police and fire crews rushed to the scene and dragged the victim out of the car.

He was later airlifted to hospital with ‘serious injuries’, reports Wane.com

The driver, later named as 29-year-old LaDarien Gregory, was found walking away from the scene and also taken to hospital.

He has now been taken to jail while police investigate what happened.

The incident took place in Lake County, Indiana, where the car was for sale with Bosco Family Motors.

The lorry driver escaped from the crash unharmed.

There is no update on the condition of the salesman.