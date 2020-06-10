How to sell multi-million pound supercars to rich clients will be one of the many topics discussed on today’s Car Dealer Live.

We’ll be chatting to Sheikh Amari, owner of Amari Supercars, at midday today, live on our YouTube channel.

Amari set up the business 40 years ago and sells a diverse range of luxury and exotic cars to customers all around the globe.

The Preston-based business has a 10,000sq ft showroom with over £15m-worth of stock, as well as servicing facilities.

In recent years, Amari and his wife have been the star of the Channel 4 television series ‘The Million Pound Motors’.

We’ll be chatting about all things supercar-related, his top business tips and how the supercar and luxury car market is currently fairing.

To watch the Car Dealer Live broadcast, you can see it here on this post, or subscribe to our YouTube channel and you’ll then get a notification when we go live.

Coming up this week on Car Dealer Live we also have:

Thursday: Anton Kahn & John Marshall, SW Car Supermarket

Friday: Nissan UK MD Andrew Humberstone

If you have any questions you’d like to ask any of the above you can submit them live during the broadcasts or you can send them to us via this website, or our social media channels including Twitter and LinkedIn.

You can watch all of our Car Dealer Live interviews by clicking here.