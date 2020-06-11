We’ll be discussing all things car supermarket on today’s Car Dealer Live.

Anton Khan and John Marshall from SW Car Supermarket will be appearing on today’s show, which will be broadcast live on our YouTube channel.

Anton is the SW Car Supermarket’s chairman and CEO while John is operations manager and both will be joining our host, James Batchelor.

The business was established by Anton 10 years ago in the middle of the 2008-10 recession, and both have decades of experience in the motor industry.

SW Car Supermarket is based in Peterborough and has up to 2000 cars in stock from 35 different car brands.

We’ll be discussing how the business has grown over the past 10 years, current trading challenges and what the future holds.

To watch the Car Dealer Live broadcast, you can see it here on this post, or subscribe to our YouTube channel and you’ll then get a notification when we go live.

Coming up this week on Car Dealer Live we also have:

Friday: Nissan UK MD Andrew Humberstone



If you have any questions you’d like to ask any of the above you can submit them live during the broadcasts or you can send them to us via this website, or our social media channels including Twitter and LinkedIn.

You can watch all of our Car Dealer Live interviews by clicking here.