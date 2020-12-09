Could an agency sales model become the norm in the UK motor trade, and if so what would be the advantages?

We’ll be seeking to answer that question plus many more in today’s Car Dealer Live, as we take a look at the agency model.

From midday today, Car Dealer will be chatting with Sebastian Tschdrich and Arry Balachandran from Capgemini Invent, a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology and engineering services.

The firm recently published a report that profiled how the traditional three-tiered sales model doesn’t fully accommodate consumers’ demands, especially in an industry that is increasingly speaking with online customers.

Capgemini Invent says three-quarters of consumers now to want to buy their next car online, and 86 per cent of customers are willing to share data with agents or OEMs to experience a seamless journey.

But what would the role of the dealer be in an agency model? Would dealers even exist and would this spell the end of the UK’s traditional method of selling? Join us at 12pm to find out more.

As the name suggests, Car Dealer Live is a live show and viewers can pose questions to the speakers during the broadcast.

Viewers can do this by posting their questions into the comments box on the YouTube page where the broadcast will be hosted from 12pm.

