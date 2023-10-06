Car dealer SLM Group announces successful management buy in

Franchised car dealer SLM Group has announced the successful management buy in by four directors.

Mark Phillips, Gus Wakeford, Jason Barlow and Will Woods have joined pledged their commitment to the family business, saying they will ‘remain dedicated to the company until retirement’.

SLM – or St Leonards Motors – was formed by the Wakeford family in 1958 and has grown from one location to a number of dealerships across East Anglia, Kent and East Sussex.

The group represents Toyota, Vauxhall, Suzuki, Nissan, Lexus and most recently GWM ORA. It also operates used car centres, branded SLM Select, and two Bosch Service Centres.

The deal was officially completed on April 28 following a long process that became delayed in part due to the 2020 pandemic.

According to the company announcement, this was a shared vision of Brian Wakeford, John Wakeford and the late Ian Wakeford to ensure the continued future success of the company.

Managing director Phillips commented: ‘I am thrilled about this new chapter.

‘We remain committed to delivering exceptional service to our customers, providing employment stability, and generating growth opportunities for both staff and shareholders.

‘The management buy in signals the start of an exciting era for St Leonards Motors and the board of directors are eager to lead the company into a prosperous future.’

Image: Left to right: Mark Phillips, Will Woods, Jason Barlow, Gus Wakeford