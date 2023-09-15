Out now: Car Dealer 187 features an amazing Mazda museum, how some dealers are benefiting from the Ulez expansion and more!

The new edition of Car Dealer is out now – and it’s a riot of news, views, reviews and features that you won’t want to miss!

Issue 187 is free to read and download – here’s a taste of what’s inside…

Features

We’ve a real extravaganza for you this month – eight whole pages devoted to a car dealer family’s passion for Mazdas! Associate editor James Batchelor travelled to Augsburg to lap up a museum that’s like a cathedral to the Japanese marque.

Plus, as summer inevitably turns to autumn, we turn our thoughts to cool products for staying in with as well as going out on!

Dashboard

We’ve got plenty of fascinating articles for you here this month…

Volkswagen has said it’ll be dropping its ID and GTX brands for more recognisable names. Meanwhile, Cupra is to replace Seat.

Some car dealers have been turning away diesel part-exchanges since the Ulez expansion, while others are coining it in as a result of the controversial move and political hot potato!

Munich staged an old-school motor show but with an emphasis on electric vehicles. We proudly present 10 reveals that caught our eye.

Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2023

Time is running out to get your nominations in for UCA 2023! We chat to a double winner of UCA 2022 who explains exactly why these awards are so important.

All the details, including how to vote for this year’s awards, are in this edition of the magazine. You can also take part in the voting here. Don’t delay – vote today!

Forecourt

This issue sees the Smart #1, Dacia Jogger Hybrid and latest VW ID.3 put through their paces by motoring writers Jack Evans and Ted Welford.

What did they make of them? It’s all here!

Columns

Ask not for whom the bell tolls, big motor shows, it tolls for thee, writes a concerned James Batchelor

Meanwhile, ever-popular mystery columnist Big Mike has a cautionary tale of Teslas and their chargers

Round-ups

Our four-page news digest has oodles of the biggest automotive industry stories in bite-size pieces. To read them in full, simply click on the boxes!

There are business and supplier updates as well, plus a look at what car manufacturers have been up to recently.

Also inside…

In our regular finance section, First Response digital marketer Richard Pygott discusses customer retention and the importance of transparency.

All this is just a taster of what’s in the 56 pages of issue 187 of Car Dealer – which you can read and download for free via Issuu.

