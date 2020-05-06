Car dealers across the country are spending hundreds of thousands of pounds on equipment, signage and promotional material as they get ready to reopen.

One large car dealer group told Car Dealer Magazine it was close to spending £1m on PPE, perspex screens and signage to enable the group to open as soon as the government gives them the nod.

Other dealer groups are spending similar amounts on what they believe could be the steps that would allow them to open, in the next few weeks.

Perspex screens for reception areas, thermometers, gloves, masks and sanitisation products are among the items dealers are snapping up.

Prime minister Boris Johnson will lay out his plans to get the economy moving again and begin easing the lockdown this Sunday, but many dealers are preempting the announcement and getting ready now.

Taking lesson from other retail sites that have been allowed to stay open during the lockdown, rules in place for the workshops that have been running throughout and knowledge gleaned from the leaked guideline documents that are likely to be issued this weekend, dealers have begun to prepare.

Rumours are circulating in the industry that May 18 could be the date dealers are allowed to return to work, which would fall into line with the announcement at the weekend that Irish dealers can get back to work on that date.

Wessex Garages managing director Chris Wiseman – who runs Nissan, Mazda, Kia, Hyundai and Renault dealers – shared pictures of his dealerships preparing for the return to work online.

In a post yesterday, he said: ‘Aftersales teams are back in and the dealerships are prepped and ready. Customer demand is high with no shortage of bookings.

‘Service departments are back open fully on May 11. Our colleagues have really stepped up to make sure we are ready to reopen sales when the time is right. Safe and professional is the only way.’

Wiseman, who will be chatting to us on Car Dealer Live on Tuesday (May 12) shared pictures of dedicated walkways marked out on the showroom floor clearly marking two metres for social distancing, express drop off zones for keys, hand sanitising stations and clear signage.

In the leaked documents, the guidelines are expected to tell car dealers to set up one entry and one exit point to showrooms, desks so staff face away from each other, and ensure there are no pinch points in corridors or lifts.

Staff maybe required to work in ‘red and blue’ teams so there are elements of isolation still carried on and those who can work from home will be told to continue to do so.

However, car sales are likely to be allowed on an appointments basis and customers will have to be carefully managed coming into the showroom to avoid crowding.

Adam Turner, sales and marketing director of Chorley Group, which has showrooms in Lancashire and Wigan for Nissan, Kia, Hyundai and MG, also showed off plans on social media this week.

Turner said: ‘Our aftersales departments are back up and running across nine brands – albeit with a new normal for now and a reduced team.

‘This is stage one and we are back on track thanks to the help of our wonderful team, ensuring we can give confidence to our workforce and anyone who visits.’

Jonathan Bischoff, group MD of JCB Group, which runs dealers in Kent and Sussex for VW Group brands, Citroen and Kia among others, has also begun to reopen sites for servicing in Medway and Rainham.

‘The teams have done a fantastic job and I’m really pleased to say both sites are busy,’ he said.

Until the government unveils the official guidelines, many dealers will be holding off purchasing PPE and other products needed to allow them to get back to business.

However, there is likely to be a rush for certain items – especially perspex screens that are likely to be required around reception and service desks.

Perrys MD Darren Ardron told Car Dealer Live on April 24 that his group had been busy producing screens for its dealerships in house and had taken orders from other dealers.

The advice in the leaked documents – which will be particularly relevant to car dealers – is expected to include for offices:

Employees for roles critical to business can go in

Office staff should work at home, though, where possible

Plans should be made for minimum number of people needed to run the business

Employees should work facing away from each other and further apart

Screens should create a physical barrier between people

Floor tape should be used to mark out 2m distances

Hot-desking and shared spaces should not be used

Shared office equipment should be lightly used

Meetings should be conducted remotely

Hand sanitiser should be provided

Meetings should be in well ventilated rooms

Frequent cleaning

General advice for businesses that car dealerships will want to follow includes:

Providing additional parking so staff avoid car sharing

Increasing entry points to reduce pinch points on entry – having one to enter and one to exit where possible

Handwashing or sanitisation at each entry and exit

Alternatives to touch based devices

Storage for staff clothes and bags

Washing uniforms on site rather than at home

One way routes around buildings

Regulating stairs, lifts and corridors

Staggering break times

Protective screens for reception areas

In retail environments – like car dealerships – the draft advice includes:

Defining the number of customers allowed in at one time to ensure 2m spacing can be followed

Reducing pinch points

Encouraging customers to visit the showroom alone

Put in place queuing outside

Provide clear guidance on the rules upon arrival

Making someone in charge of social distancing to ensure rules are followed

Staggered collection times for customers collecting cars

Setting these up in a no contact manner

And for those who work in vehicles the relevant advice that is likely to be given includes:

Reducing the number of people at depots or distribution centres

Loading on to vehicles without interacting with driver

Avoiding two-person deliveries

Minimising contact when exchanging documentation

Physical screening in vehicles where safe

Making sure vehicles are well ventilated

Regular cleaning of vehicles

Non contact deliveries

maximising electronic paperwork

Car dealers with more than five staff will have to produce a written risk assessment.

There is no guidance yet as to whether face masks or other PPE will be needed, but it is believed guidance on this will follow.