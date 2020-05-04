A draft guidance document from the government laying out how car dealerships will be able to get back to business has been sent to a select group of dealers.

The document – discussed at Friday’s virtual meeting between industry leaders and the government – will lay out the steps dealers need to take before getting back to work.

Some dealers and manufacturers have now been asked to comment on the proposals before it is finalised and shared with the industry.

It is thought social distancing measures, PPE for staff and perspex ‘sneeze’ screens for customer facing areas will need to be introduced in car dealerships.

Following Friday’s meeting – which was attended be car manufacturer representatives, dealer bosses and industry bodies – next Monday (May 11) was discussed as a possible date dealers could get back to work.

However, it is now thought that could be later.

Prime minister Boris Johnson has said he will outline his proposals to get Britain back to work on Sunday and that would not give dealers enough time to prepare to open the following day.

Rumours are now circulating in the industry that May 18 could be the date dealers are allowed to return to work, which would fall into line with the announcement at the weekend that Irish dealers can get back to work on that date.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has said ministers are working with companies and unions to ensure firms can safely get back to work.

Reduced hot-desking, the closure of office lifts and canteens, and putting tape on the floor to mark where people should stand are among measures being proposed by the government.

Draft documents from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), seen by the BBC and the Financial Times, say extra cleaning should be introduced in office spaces and the use of protective equipment should be considered where maintaining a distance of two metres between workers is not possible.

The proposals are among a list of guidelines in seven documents drawn up after consultation with executives, trade bodies and unions.

The Financial Times reported that firms will also be told to lay on more parking spaces so that staff do not have to rely on lifts from colleagues.

Under the plans, companies will have to draw up a Covid-19 ‘risk assessment’ before allowing staff to return to work.

The guidance also says social distancing will have to be maintained, whether on the shop floor, in shopping queues, or in communal spaces.

A government spokesman said: ‘The business secretary continues to work with businesses, union leaders and the science and medical community so we can ensure workplaces are safe for those who will go back to work once the measures are relaxed and give people the confidence to return to work.’

Car dealers are calling for clarity on issues such as PPE and whether firms can be held liable even if they fulfil their obligations to protect employees from coronavirus.

The prime minister is due to set out a strategy on Sunday with more details on how the lockdown will be eased following a review of the current arrangements on Thursday.

In a video message on Twitter today, Mr Johnson said it was important to meet the five tests set by the government before restrictions are eased.

‘We will only be able to move on to the second phase of this conflict if our five tests have been met,’ he said.

‘The worst thing we could do now is ease up too soon and allow a second peak of coronavirus.’

