Car Dealer’s Christmas 2023 publishing schedule – and our magazine release dates for 2024

It’s been another incredible year for automotive news and Car Dealer has thoroughly enjoyed being at the forefront of the coverage.
Our readers certainly seem to have liked what we’ve been doing, too, because earlier this month our website hit 12m visitors for the year for the first time!
To put that in context, before the pandemic struck and when we had a print title as well, the Car Dealer website would rack up 500,000 visits annually, so we’re now achieving that EVERY TWO WEEKS!
Now, though, it’s time for us to take our foot off the news accelerator a bit. We’ll be with you as normal this weekend, with Sunday – Christmas Eve – marking our last early morning daily news round-up of the year.
The website won’t be updated at all on Christmas Day, but from Boxing Day to Monday, January 1 inclusive, we’ll be bringing you special features on a daily basis for you to enjoy, so make sure you keep checking out cardealermagazine.co.uk.
We’ll then return in full force with our seven-day news operation on Tuesday, January 2, ready for whatever 2024 throws at the automotive industry!
Our digital magazine – free to read and download – will continue to be published throughout the year every month on a Friday. Here are the publication dates for 2024 (subject to change):
- January 19 – Issue 191
- February 16 – Issue 192
- March 15 – Issue 193
- April 19 – Issue 194
- May 17 – Issue 195
- June 14 – Issue 196
- July 12 – Issue 197
- August 16 – Issue 198
- September 13 – Issue 199
- October 18 – Issue 200
- November 15 – Issue 201
- December 20 – Issue 202
Thank you for your company this year and we hope that you’ll join us on the journey again in 2024.
In the meantime, we wish all our readers and advertisers the Christmas they would wish themselves, as well as a happy, prosperous new year!