Car dealers in Scotland can now go out on test drives with customers as green light given by government

The Scottish government has confirmed that car dealers in Scotland can now offer accompanied test drives – with the move hailed as a victory for common sense.

When dealerships reopened there on Easter Monday, only unaccompanied test drives were allowed, as the country was in full lockdown at level 4 on Scotland’s five-level system.

However, with the country moving down to level 3 yesterday (Apr 26) and a further move to level 2 provisionally set for May 17 if the presence of coronavirus stays low, the Scottish Motor Trade Association (SMTA) has been told that accompanied test drives are now permitted in areas in levels 0 to 3.

Any accompanied test drive must, however, follow the same rules and procedures as driving lessons and tests.

That means face coverings have to be worn, the car should be ventilated, and hands and surfaces must be cleaned before and after.

SMTA chief executive Sandy Burgess told Car Dealer: ‘I am delighted that common sense has prevailed, with the Scottish government confirming that we are able to undertake accompanied test drives, subject to Covid measures, once again.

‘It is a great help to the sector, as the complications that come with unaccompanied test drives are often fundamental.

‘They can also actually be counter-productive to achieving a sale, particularly at a time when we are seeing so many inquiries with people looking to explore their options to change from a saloon to an SUV or even to go electric.’

All retail is now allowed to open in Scotland. Adults who are on the shielding list can also return to their workplace if they can’t work from home. Hospitality venues have been allowed to reopen as well.

Travel anywhere in Scotland is permitted now, as are journeys to England, Wales, Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man and Channel Islands.

Customer test drives allowed to resume when Scottish dealers reopen on Easter Monday