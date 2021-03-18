Car dealers and manufacturers have expressed shock and confusion at the news that there will be immediate changes made to the plug-in car grant affecting 21 models.

The grant will be cut by £500 to £2,500 and will only be available on vehicles less than £35,000.

Research by Car Dealer has found that there will be at least 21 models affected (listed below) and these will be either completely excluded from the plug-in car grant or higher-specification variants will no longer be eligible.

Dealers and manufacturers have told Car Dealer of their shock that models will no longer qualify, following a statement from the SMMT saying this was the ‘wrong move at the wrong time’.

Chief operating officer at Snows Group Neil McCue told Car Dealer: ‘We’re just shocked at the speed of it.

‘We can’t understand why they’re trying to push electric vehicles but now coming out with this and not supporting them as they should be.

‘Also, why didn’t they announce this at the budget?’

Daksh Gupta, CEO of Marshall Motor Group, echoed these views and said: ‘Very disappointing, especially given the lack of notice.

‘There are customers at the end of this, is it fair to them?’

Jules Tilstone, DS Automobiles UK MD, added that the brand was disappointed by the move, which will affect its DS 3 Crossback E-Tense Ultra Prestig.

He said: ‘DS Automobiles is fully committed to electrification of new cars.

‘We have a wide offering of class-leading electrified cars on offer to UK consumers and any reduction in the incentives to support mass-market adoption is disappointing.’

However, Swansway Garages director Peter Smyth believed that following months of support we can expect more moves like this.

He said: ‘Honestly, I think the government has spent so much on the public recently that something has got to give somewhere along the line – and this will only be the start of it.

‘I’m not going to get too worried about it because I don’t think the grant is a major deciding factor for electric car buyers. A lot of people who want to buy an electric car want to buy it because it’s an electric car, not because they’re getting a discount.’

Car dealers have also expressed confusion around what this means for deals already done, but Lawgistics Nona Bowkis confirmed they should not be affected.

Bowkis said: ‘According to the guidance, the Plug In Car Grant is accounted for in the price on the sales invoice.

‘This means any deals already done, will need to go ahead at the agreed price unless a dealer’s T&Cs allow for such a price change.

‘This should mean customers who are waiting on a delivery will not lose out but those buying and signing contracts from today, will only benefit from what is effectively a £2500 discount and not £3000.’

Previously cars under £50,000 would receive a grant of £3,000, but the following cars will now not receive any subsidy from the government.

BMW i3 – £36,575

Citroen e-C4 Shine Plus – £35,345

Citroen e-SpaceTourer – £48,615

DS 3 Crossback E-Tense Ultra Prestige – £35,600

Ford Mustang Mach-E – £40,350

Hyundai Kona Electric 64kWh – £39,000

Hyundai Ioniq Premium SE – £35,950

Kia Soul EV – £37,545

Kia e-Niro 64kWh – £37,100

Lexus UX300e – £43,900

Mercedes EQA – from £43,495

Nissan Leaf+ 64kWh – £35,695

Peugeot e-2008 – £35,330 (excluding Active Premium and Allure)

Peugeot e-Traveller – £46,905

Polestar 2 – £49,900

Skoda Enyaq – £35,200 (excluding 60 Lodge and 60 Lounge)

Tesla Model 3 – £40,490

Vauxhall Mokka-e – £35,735 (excluding SE Nav Premium)

Vauxhall Vivaro-e Life – £37,645

Volkswagen ID.3 – £35,400 (excluding Life specification)

Volkswagen ID.4 – £40,800