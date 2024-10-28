Log in
Car finance pauses as banks figure out legal implications – who has stopped lending?

  • Finance houses announce they are pausing underwriting new business
  • Find out who is currently not offering financing for new or used cars
  • This story will be updated as new announcements are made

Time 1:22 pm, October 28, 2024

Motor finance lenders have been putting the brakes on new proposals as the industry works through the legal implications of offering funding to consumers.

So far three banks have confirmed they will pause lending following the October 25 landmark court ruling. You can read below to see all of firms who have made statements so far.

On Friday, the Court of Appeal ruled in favour of three consumers who are fighting legal cases against Close Brothers and Firstrand Bank.

The complaints say they were mis-sold motor finance but all lost previous hearings at other courts around the country.

MotoNovo Finance

MotoNovo has issued a statement on its website that it is pausing new finance proposals in the light of Friday’s court ruling over commissions.

It became the third motor finance house to pause its new offers.

It said: ‘We’ve temporarily paused accepting new finance proposals while we make important updates to our processes.’

Honda Finance Europe

Honda has told its car dealers that it will pause paying out on car finance and customers who were due to collect their vehicles over the weekend, and had financed their cars via Honda, were told they would not be able to take delivery.

In a bulletin to its dealers this weekend – seen by Car Dealer – Honda Finance Europe operations director Richard Winter told its dealer partners of its ‘difficult decision’.

Winter said Honda would not be paying out on finance agreements currently set up ‘until further notice’.

Close Brothers Motor Finance

Following Friday’s decision, Close Brothers decided to pull support for new finance business.

It announced it would be halting the underwriting of new motor finance and share prices tumbled.

This story was last updated at 13:20 on October 28 

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.



