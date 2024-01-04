Chinese electric car brands Seres and Skywell draw up plans for UK market assault

Two Chinese electric car brands are drawing up plans to enter the UK market.

Cirencester-based Innovation Automotive (IA) Electric Vehicles has confirmed it will import the Seres and Skywell brands to Britain later this year

Seres Group – a Chinese company whose automotive arm is headquartered in California – through its Seres brand has a range of electric models, but confirmed for the UK is its Nissan Qashqai-sized Seres 3.

The car was shown in right-hand drive form at the Munich Motor Show in September 2023 and at the London EV show in December.

It sports a 54kWh battery, giving a range of 205 miles, and a 161bhp electric motor that powers the front wheels.

The Seres 3 is set to go on sale in April 2024 with a price of ‘less than £30,000’, which will undercut the £30,495 MG ZS EV.

Also due to launch in the UK in 2024 is Skywell, which will introduce the ET5 as a ‘premium and sophisticated’ mid-size SUV, boasting a range of up to 304 miles.

IA Electric Vehicles says the Skywell ET5 will go on sale in the summer, with no indication of pricing.

Gary White, general manager at IA Electric Vehicles, said: ‘This is a very exciting time for IA Electric Vehicles as we welcome Seres and Skywell into the family, alongside DFSK. Both brands are highly respected around the world and their technology, comfort and refinement are a perfect match for the UK marketplace.’

IA Electric Vehicles already sells electric vans from Chinese firm DFSK, which is also part of the Seres Group, and has done so since 2022.

The firm is now looking for dealer groups to help it sell the new models.

Seres and Skywell are expected to be joined by other Chinese car firms making their UK arrival this year, which include Omoda and Nio.

There are a handful of Chinese car firms already in operation in the UK, including GWM Ora and BYD, with other firms such as Chery – one of China’s largest automotive groups – and Nio set to launch in 2024.