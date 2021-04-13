Online car dealer Cinch has announced it will be hiring 100 people to work in vital tech roles.

This is part of the expansion of its Manchester-based tech hub, and is not only in response to growing digital sales seen in the last 12 months but it says it’s also part of its commitment to its future in the city.

Cinch, owned by Constellation Automotive Group, has been hitting the headlines in recent weeks as media speculated it would be seeking a £5bn valuation and its financial results revealed big investment at the firm.

It, much like competitors Cazoo and Carzam, has been heavily investing in its own business and publicity as the market becomes more crowded.

This latest announcement is yet another example of its rapid growth in the sector.

Jaz Chana, technology director at Cinch, explained how the business’ great position in a changing working world has given them the opportunity to grow further.

He said: ‘Workplaces and ways of working have seen much change in the past year.

‘Our people have adapted incredibly well right across our business and kept their collective foot down on our accelerated growth plans.

‘Now we’re in the enviable position of attracting more of the market’s best tech talent to exciting new opportunities in our burgeoning Manchester tech hub.’