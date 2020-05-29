The vast majority of classic car fans are looking to treat themselves to a new set of wheels this year instead of splashing their cash on a dream holiday.

That’s according to a survey by Car & Classic of 2,000 of its users – which revealed that a staggering 93 per cent had set their heart on getting their dream classic car rather than going away to an exotic location.

Car & Classic said that users had been flocking to its website during the lockdown, with 3.6m sessions in April alone.

It carried out the poll at the beginning of May, asking users if they were more likely to invest in the classic car of their dreams or a dream holiday.

Tom Wood, chief executive of Car & Classic, said: ‘While we appreciate users of Car & Classic are among the biggest classic car fans around, it’s still very telling that our users are ditching their holiday plans and deciding to invest in a classic car to use closer to home instead.

‘During the lockdown we’ve seen millions more users searching the site, with many planning carefully where to spend their money next. While foreign holidays may be on hold, it’s clear that classic car buying isn’t.

‘Many people still want to treat themselves after the lockdown, and with trips abroad harder for the foreseeable future, classic cars look likely to be one way our users at least will be cheering themselves up.’

The survey also revealed that CarandClassic.co.uk users were opting for popular British brands. Only one of the top 10 most-searched-for cars since the lockdown was built outside of the UK – the Volkswagen Beetle.

Meanwhile, demand for classics made in one of Ford’s UK plants has been particularly strong, with five models making the top 10 since the start of lockdown on March 23. The Capri, pictured at top, was number one.

The others comprised classic British-made models the MG B GT, Triumph Stag, Austin 7 and Rover P6.

Wood added: ‘The effects of lockdown on the broader car market are well known, so it is reassuring to see that our users’ love for classic cars has persisted through the Covid lockdown, and there is an increased level of interest in classic and specialist vehicles coming into summer 2020.

‘While our website is scanned by classic car fans every day, our survey reinforces that their priorities haven’t changed because of the current restrictions.’

