Car Dealer Magazine Issue 147 has been published today – and it is packed with news, reviews and features to keep you entertained.

The magazine is free to download



In the latest issue:

We report on a trip to Japan – find out how car sales are holding up there and take a pint sized Honda on very special road trip

Meet the cars that coronavirus put the brakes on

Our detailed Help & Advice section brings all our information together in one handy section to help you restart your business

Including advice on the furlough scheme extension, how to look after your cash and making the most of video during this crucial time

There’s a detailed feature on getting your car dealership ready for a digital future

News section digests the latest from across the car dealer world, looks at the latest trends and research and reports from the world of business

Report on April’s new car market that fell (unsurprisingly) by 97.3 per cent

Big Mike goes supersized and hands out some praise to his fellow dealers

Our founder James Baggott writes about the explosion in traffic seen on this website during the pandemic – and what that digital shift could mean for you

We road test the Nissan e-Note (Yes, in Japan again) and the Subaru Forester e-Boxer

