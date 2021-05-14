Drive joins MG family with three dealership franchises to add to Vauxhall and Citroen brands

Drive Motor Retail has joined the MG family with franchises in Leicester, Bristol and Darlington.

The showrooms add to the group’s nationwide network of 15 Vauxhall and Citroen dealerships and are stocking the MG3, ZS, HS models as well as the MG5 EV and ZS EV and HS plug-in hybrid.

Rob Keenan, joint managing director of Drive, said: ‘We are incredibly excited for this new chapter of Drive Motor Retail.

‘MG is one of the largest-growing brands in the UK automotive industry, with a strong focus on electric and hybrid vehicles.

‘We very much look forward to working with our customers in the Bristol, Leicester and Darlington areas and even further afield in the future.’

It comes on the heels of MG reporting a sales increase of 50.8 per cent so far in 2021, with 8,307 cars registered and making it the fastest-growing of the UK’s top 30 car manufacturers.

Its April sales volume of 2,146 cars saw the brand take a market share of 1.52 per cent – the third time it has passed the 1.5 per cent point this year. Its EV and plug-in models accounted for more than a third of sales last month.

Guy Pigounakis, MG’s commercial director, said: ‘MG’s continued growth through 2021 is the perfect testimony to our rapidly developing dealer network, which has once again outperformed the market against challenging circumstances.

‘We’re absolutely delighted with our performance so far in 2021 and in particular with the demand for our electric and plug-in models, which have shown incredible popularity thanks to their great value for money and impressive range.

‘Exciting things are happening at MG and more and more customers are realising that.’

Pictured is Drive’s MG showroom in Bristol