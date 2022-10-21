Eastern Western opens new VW Van Centre in Edinburgh

Eastern Western Motor Group has opened a new Volkswagen Van Centre in Edinburgh.

The major Scottish dealer group said the new showroom will serve the ‘van and touring community’ well.

The new site is located at Edinburgh’s Luxury Car Village in Newbridge, close to the city’s airport.

The showroom will operate as a Van Centre and Tour franchise, said Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, which means it’ll offer the Caddy, Transporter, and Crafter, as well as the California family.

Full servicing and MOT facilities are also on offer, along with provision for approved used van sales.

Eastern Wester Motor Group MD Keith Duncan said: ‘The entire Eastern Western Motor Group team is honoured to have been awarded the franchise.

‘We have a long and successful relationship with Volkswagen Passenger Cars and we are confident of success with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, too.

‘Geographically, the location of the new Van Centre could scarcely be better, the product line-up is simply superb and the quality of the people within Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is hard to beat.

‘While manufacturers choose their partners very carefully, we do too. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is a great fit for our business and we look forward to serving the van and touring community from Edinburgh to The Cairngorms.’

Rob Holdcroft, head of network sales, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: ‘We’re delighted to be able to grow our nationwide coverage with this new facility in Edinburgh.

‘Western Volkswagen Van Centre represents the very best of our network, offering our full range of products and services from new and used vans to lifestyle campers alongside servicing and maintenance, ensuring a complete customer experience.’

The new dealership takes the total Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles network to 64 Van Centres and 31 Authorised Repairers.