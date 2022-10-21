Log in

News

Eastern Western opens new VW Van Centre in Edinburgh

  • New showroom will offer full van and touring van ranges
  • Site is located close to Edinburgh airport
  • Brings VW Commercial Vehicles network to 64 sites
Advert

Time 7:59 am, October 21, 2022

Eastern Western Motor Group has opened a new Volkswagen Van Centre in Edinburgh.

The major Scottish dealer group said the new showroom will serve the ‘van and touring community’ well.

The new site is located at Edinburgh’s Luxury Car Village in Newbridge, close to the city’s airport.

Advert

The showroom will operate as a Van Centre and Tour franchise, said Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, which means it’ll offer the Caddy, Transporter, and Crafter, as well as the California family.

Full servicing and MOT facilities are also on offer, along with provision for approved used van sales.

Eastern Wester Motor Group MD Keith Duncan said: ‘The entire Eastern Western Motor Group team is honoured to have been awarded the franchise.

Advert

‘We have a long and successful relationship with Volkswagen Passenger Cars and we are confident of success with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, too.

‘Geographically, the location of the new Van Centre could scarcely be better, the product line-up is simply superb and the quality of the people within Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is hard to beat.

‘While manufacturers choose their partners very carefully, we do too. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is a great fit for our business and we look forward to serving the van and touring community from Edinburgh to The Cairngorms.’

Rob Holdcroft, head of network sales, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: ‘We’re delighted to be able to grow our nationwide coverage with this new facility in Edinburgh.

‘Western Volkswagen Van Centre represents the very best of our network, offering our full range of products and services from new and used vans to lifestyle campers alongside servicing and maintenance, ensuring a complete customer experience.’

The new dealership takes the total Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles network to 64 Van Centres and 31 Authorised Repairers.

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51