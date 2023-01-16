Expert warns there is a ‘bumpy’ road ahead for EVs as talk of 2030 delay continues

The road ahead for EVs is likely to get ‘bumpy’ in the coming years but battery-powered cars will make it in the end, a leading expert has told Car Dealer.

Appearing on the latest issue of the Car Dealer Podcast, Peter McDonald from EV charger manufacturer, Ohme, said difficulties around charging infrastructure have led to negative headlines of late.

He even suggested that there could be a delay on the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel cars.

However, he insisted that the UK’s network of chargers will continue to improve and said that within five years, battery powered cars would be ‘ubiquitous’ on British roads.

Speaking to Car Dealer editor-in-chief, James Baggott, McDonald said: ‘There’s an inevitability now, there’s going to be this switch and transition to EVs so I guess it’s picking up a great deal more publicity.

‘Yes, some of those stories are positive, and some are negative but I we (Ohme) work in a world that looks a little bit longer term.

‘There are going to be be news stories of infrastructure that doesn’t quite work or supply issues or demand. There are a variety of things and it’s going to be quite bumpy.

‘But, if you can step into the world of five years’ time it is going to be ubiquitous, they’re going to be everywhere because the OEMs are building them and that’s where they’re putting all of their future investment.

‘There is going to be better infrastructure support it, it’s gonna be bumpy to get there, but it will be there.’

Addressing the 2030 ban on new ICE sales, McDonald said a number of factors have to be considered before the government signs off on any delay.

Chief among those concerns are strict net zero guidelines and caps on CO2 emissions which are already coming into play.

He also said there needed to be increased trust in EVs if they are to become more mainstream by the 2030 deadline.

‘We may get into a position where the government delays it, it’s possible,’ he added.

‘However, there are pretty strict net zero guidelines and CO2 caps they’re trying to achieve and you also have the circumstance where there’s lots of pressure to retain it and keep keep that keep that target there, but I can’t speak for them.

‘I think if there is a delay it’s not going to not happen, it’s just a matter of might take a little bit longer.

‘I think we could have a big debate around how quickly this revolution will occur. I think that it is inevitable that we will move into EVs, it is just a question on timing.

‘Public infrastructure is important and it’s particularly important for people who can’t off-street park. straight up. If you can’t go off-street park, you are dependent on public charging so the infrastructure needs to be there.’

The Car Dealer Podcast is released every week and is sponsored by CarGurus PistonHeads.

Listen to more episodes here.

Car Dealer Live – the future of the car dealer – exclusive conference features talks from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader among much more. Find out the full event details and book tickets.