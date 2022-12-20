Sign in for early access: Car Dealer 178 features full UCA coverage, the Top 100 most profitable UK dealers, Ora’s Funky Cat and more!

It’s Christma-a-a-a-s! And we’ve got a bumper edition of Car Dealer for the festive season!
Issue 178 is free to read and download – here’s a taster of what’s in the 96-page magazine. (That’s right – 96 pages!)
Our latest interactive and digital edition of the magazine is free to read AND download!
It’s Christma-a-a-a-s! And we’ve got a bumper edition of Car Dealer for the festive season!
Issue 178 is free to read and download – here’s a taster of what’s in the 96-page magazine. (That’s right – 96 pages!)