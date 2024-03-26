Family-owned car dealer group Holden launches care hub for customer service

Holden Group has launched a care hub that it says will give its customers the highest level of service.

It’s been created to provide consistent, outstanding service across the family-owned group’s seven dealerships, which represent Dacia, Honda, Kia, MG, Renault, Seat and Volvo across the East Anglia region.

The hub boasts a centralised and knowledgeable team of experts who can assist with inquiries via phone, email or live chat. Five more advisers will be brought in over the coming months.

Group managing director Martyn Webb said: ‘Holden Group is a trusted name in the automotive industry, known for its commitment to quality, innovation and customer satisfaction.

‘Listening to customers has always been at the heart of our ethos, and based on valuable feedback we recognised an opportunity to elevate our customer experience.

‘Our new care hub will offer seamless, consistent service across all of our dealerships.’

The team will be able to address vehicle maintenance needs, as well as service and MOT appointment scheduling, and Holden Group said customers will receive ‘exceptional service with prompt and accurate responses’.

Hub manager Bethany Metcalf said: ‘I am absolutely thrilled to bring this new venture to our valued customers.

‘Our goal is to enhance the overall customer service experience, making it more convenient, efficient and personalised.

‘With the care hub, we are aiming to deliver exceptional service with every customer interaction.’

Pictured at top are Holden Group’s care hub team