Family-run John Clark Motor Group to open new MG showroom in Dundee

Family-run dealer group John Clark Motor Group is set to add to its list of showrooms with the opening of a new MG site in Dundee.

The franchise will eventually be housed at the group’s existing Seat and Cupra site but will initially operate from a specially-built temporary structure.

The retailer, which also represents Skoda in the city, hopes that the development will create up to 20 jobs and be up and running by next month.

The Courier reports that the temporary structure has cost hundreds of thousands of pounds with a similar amount due to be invested into modifying the Seat and Cupra showroom for sale of MGs.

Chris Clark, the firm’s managing director (pictured), said the project highlighted the outfit’s ‘commitment to Dundee’ as it continues to grow.

He said: ‘We’ve already got a strong presence in Dundee anyway and MG are looking to expand their network.

‘Dundee was one of their open points, so we started conversations about seven or eight months ago.

‘We identified the right location for them and what we could offer them.

‘We were awarded the franchise about a month ago. The new showroom will open next month on Myrekirk Road.

‘We’re already heavily invested in the city and it’s a good opportunity for us.

‘I think we’ll do well with MG in Dundee.’

Speaking about the new temporary showroom, built at the site of an ex-Tesco depot, Clark added: ‘It is like a glorified marquee that we will fit-out and we’ll create offices.

‘It feels like a small showroom and will be about 200 sq metres so it’s a decent size.

‘When that relocates to a new building, MG will move into the current Skoda Seat showroom.’