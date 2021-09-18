Fiat introduces new soft-top version 500X crossover

Fiat has revealed a new soft-top version of its popular 500X crossover, named the Dolcevita.

Prices for the 500X Dolcevita start at £23,975 with first deliveries expected later this year.

The model incorporates a funky-looking canvas soft top that can open in 15 seconds at speeds of up to 62mph.

The roof is available in black, grey and red canvas and there are also ten exterior body colour to choose from.

The 500X was updated earlier this year, bringing three distinct trim levels with different levels of equipment and features.

The Connect trim brings a seven-inch infotainment system with DAB radio and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as 17-inch alloys and blacked-out windows.

The Cross trim, meanwhile, has more of an off-road style appearance, with new seats finished with a camouflage-patterned centre section, while the exterior boasts 19-inch wheels.

Automatic air conditioning and parking sensors are both included as standard, too.

Sport sits at the top of the 500X range and brings black 19-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler and black fabric sports seats.

Automatic air conditioning and a matte titanium dashboard are included too.

There are two petrol engines available – a 1.0-litre and a larger 1.3-litre, both of which are available from launch.