Former Volkswagen boss Alex Smith appointed chair of dealer group Lookers

Former Volkswagen boss Alex Smith has joined troubled dealer group Lookers as the firm looks to move on from recent controversy.

Smith spent 15 years with Volkswagen UK, the last six of which were served as group MD, before his shock departure was announced late last year.

He officially departed his role at the start of December and now, almost two months on, he has been appointed as the new chair of Lookers.

The dealer group’s Canadian-backed owners, Global Auto Holdings say that Smith’s appointment, which is subject to regulatory approval, will also see him become a board member of Wismo Group, formerly K.W. Bruun Import, which it acquired in 2024.

As well as his extensive experience with VW, Smith has also served as a vice president of the SMMT and as MD Nissan in the UK.

He will sit on Lookers’ top team, which also includes former Inchcape boss James Brearley, who was appointed managing director last summer.

The other directors include chief financial officer Owen McLellan, chief information officer Duncan Gray and chief people officer Chris Whitaker, as well as general counsel Oona Cassidy.

Commenting on the appointment, Global Auto Holdings said: ‘The Lookers team, led by James Brearley, has made significant progress in transforming the business into a customer centric, high performing auto retailer that strives to be a strong partner to our respective manufacturer stakeholders and customers.

‘We are extremely pleased to add someone of Alex’s calibre to the Lookers leadership team.

‘We believe his deep automotive expertise, track record of industry leading results and overall strategic capabilities will greatly benefit both Lookers as well as GAHL’s European operations as we continue to pursue operational excellence and growth.

‘Alex’s appointment to chair of Lookers completes the first phase of the transformation of Lookers that began with our acquisition of the business in 2023.

‘We are extremely confident that the newly constituted executive team will continue to prioritise our customers and OEM partner relationships while also driving sustainable growth in the business moving forward.’

Meanwhile, Smith says he is ‘absolutely delighted’ to be getting on board with the dealer group as he paid tribute to its owners’ ‘demonstrable track records in retail, automotive and financial services’.

He added: ‘In an industry experiencing profound change and simultaneous opportunity, I’m absolutely delighted to join Global Auto Holdings to work with dedicated and experienced leadership teams with demonstrable track records in retail, automotive and financial services to drive the Group’s growth ambitions in the UK and Europe.

‘I am especially excited by the talent depth across the Group and by the strength of the brands which GAHL proudly represents.

‘I look forward to working with every colleague to deliver for our OEM partners and customers in this transformative period for us all.’

Lookers will be hoping that the new leadership team will help it to move on from a string of negative headlines, since Global Auto Holdings took over.

Last year, staff accused the dealer group of running ‘backstreet garage conditions‘ amid job cuts in the lead up to Christmas in both 2023 and 2024.

The firm is also said to have changed to a cheaper valeting company in a move which backfired spectacularly earlier this month when a contracted valeter was caught urinating on the side of a customer’s car.