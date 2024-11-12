Volkswagen Group UK appoints Damien O’Sullivan as its new managing director

Damien O’Sullivan has been appointed as Volkswagen Group UK’s new managing director from December 1.

O’Sullivan, who has been part of the Volkswagen Group since 2009, succeeds Alex Smith who is leaving the company at his own request.

The appointment marks culmination of years rising through the ranks for O’Sullivan, who started out as a finance controller at Volkswagen Group Ireland before moving into sales and aftersales.

Smith leaves behind 15 years of the Volkswagen Group UK and the last six as Managing director.

Confirming his departure, he said: ‘‘I am very proud of everything the team and the networks have achieved in a period which has included Brexit, a pandemic, a supply crisis and the introduction of mass-market electromobility.

‘With Volkswagen the UK’s number one passenger car brand, Audi at number two and both Skoda and Seat/Cupra achieving record market shares so far this year, as well as Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in number two position in the van market, it feels like the right time to hand over to Damien to continue building on Volkswagen Group’s market leading performance in the UK.’

O’Sullivan will take over Smith’s role on December 1, having spent the previous three years as Audi brand director in Ireland.

Before that, he spent six years at the firm’s offices in Changchun, China, as vice president dealer development for Audi and as the brand’s aftersales director in Taiwan.

Stefan Specht, chairman of the Volkswagen Group UK supervisory board, said: ‘I am delighted that Damien has agreed to take on this new role as managing director of Volkswagen Group UK, and am confident he is well positioned to lead the UK’s biggest automotive group through the significant changes we know are ahead.

‘I’d also like to thank Alex for his dedication and massive contribution over the past six years, and I wish him all the best for the future.’

Story by Cameron Richards