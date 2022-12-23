From Cazoo to Daksh Gupta, Hedin to Robert Forrester – find out what’s what in the Car Dealer Christmas Quiz Podcast

Just how much do you remember about this year’s automotive industry news?

Well, now’s your chance to find out in the Car Dealer Podcast Christmas special quiz on the year.

Hosted by Jon Reay and featuring contestants Car Dealer associate editor and caravan expert James Batchelor, and editor in chief James Baggott, the quiz recaps some of the biggest stories of the year.

To mark the arrival of the festive season, Baggott and Batchelor face off in the showdown of who can remember the most. And, spoiler alert, one of them knows quite a bit more than the other.

Not when it comes to caravans, though.



As the pair contribute copious words to the website every week, you’d think remembering what they wrote would be a rather easy task, but that’s not quite the case.

We reveal who told Batch he was ‘asking silly questions’ in an interview this year and which car dealer described his Auto Trader relationship as like ‘having his nuts in a vice’.

We recap the comings and goings (quite a few of those) of everyone’s favourite online car dealer, Cazoo, and try to remember which dealers have been the subject of hacking attempts in 2022. There were more than one.

We are rather surprised the quiz got arranged in the first place, though, as quizmaster Reay was still doing his hair on the Car Dealer morning meeting Zoom call… luckily his questions were prepped well in advance of his fringe.

You can listen to the Car Dealer Podcast Christmas special now on Spotify or Apple Podcasts. Make sure you subscribe for a new episode every week.

