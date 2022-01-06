Guy Salmon Land Rover Maidstone partners with youth charity in Kent

Guy Salmon Land Rover Maidstone has partnered with The Young Lives Foundation to help motivate and guide young people in Kent.

Children have begun being mentored at the dealership with staff working to arrange days that they will never forget.

The charity gives 34,000 hours with volunteers per year and supports 3,500 vulnerable people, giving them a voice and also supporting them through difficult times.

Local businessman Nick Peel approached the dealership about visiting with one of the children he mentors.

Kim Simpson, customer relations manager at Guy Salmon Land Rover, said: ‘I was approached by Nick Peel, and he asked if one of the children he mentors at The Young Lives Foundation, could come in for a visit.

‘The charity does amazing work so we were thrilled to get involved and we arranged the visit with Nick and let the whole team here know that we were to have a visitor so that we could all make a fuss of him.’

The team arranged for a drive in a Range Rover SVR and Jaguar E-Type, as well as some Land Rover merchandise to remember the day.

She continued: ‘We have just had another visit organised by myself and Nick where another young person from the Foundation visited us. He loved the cars and was so happy that he could sit in them and have a look around.

‘We are staying in close touch with the foundation to arrange some work experience and this is also something that we would love to continue in the future.’

Neil Vickery, operations manager at The Young Lives Foundation, said: ‘We are so grateful for the support given by both Nick, our superb volunteer mentor, and everyone at the Sytner Group, for providing such a tremendous experience.

‘It’s so important for young people to feel connected to their local communities, and to know that there are people out there who want to provide opportunities to broaden their horizons and explore the world outside of their homes and classrooms.

‘On behalf of The Young Lives Foundation, our thanks go to everyone who made this happen.’

Guy Salmon is part of the Sytner Group, and Louise Schembri at Sytner Maidstone, said: ‘It’s great that we’re able to support The Young Lives Foundation and give young people in the Maidstone area opportunities that they may not have had before.’