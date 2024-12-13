GWM Ora dealers to rebrand in 2025 as Chinese firm will launch Haval name to British buyers

Chinese brand GWM Ora UK will lose the Ora part of its name as it confirms plans to bring the Haval marque to Britain early next year.

The move will see GWM Ora dealerships rebrand to simply GWM by the end of February 2025, and showroom space given to the new Haval Jolion Pro Hybrid SUV.

The decision to rebrand is a surprise as GWM (Great Wall Motor) originally said it would only offer the Ora brand to British buyers.

GWM has five model lines in its portfolio – Ora, Haval, Wey, Tank and Poer – and the decision to bring Haval to the UK could open the door to more brands arriving in the future.

The Haval Jolion Pro Hybrid (pictured) is a C-segment SUV already available markets like Australia, and will rival key players such as the Nissan Qashqai and Kia Sportage.

Full UK specifications and pricing will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Toby Marshall, managing director at GWM UK, said: ‘This is the start of a new era for GWM in the UK, as we expand the product offering available to customers.

‘With the introduction of Haval under the GWM umbrella, we are able to offer customers a very competitively priced, and well specified petrol hybrid car, for those that want to make their first step toward electrification.’

He added: ‘All our current GWM Ora Retailers will re-align with the new GWM branding and will be offering the Haval Jolion Pro from its launch in early 2025.’