GWM Ora dealers to rebrand in 2025 as Chinese firm will launch Haval name to British buyers

  • GMW Ora UK to rebrand to GWM UK by February 2025
  • The move is a result of GWM wanting to offer more brands to buyers
  • Haval will launch with a hybrid SUV to rival Nissan Qashqai

Time 8:53 am, December 13, 2024

Chinese brand GWM Ora UK will lose the Ora part of its name as it confirms plans to bring the Haval marque to Britain early next year.

The move will see GWM Ora dealerships rebrand to simply GWM by the end of February 2025, and showroom space given to the new Haval Jolion Pro Hybrid SUV.

The decision to rebrand is a surprise as GWM (Great Wall Motor) originally said it would only offer the Ora brand to British buyers.

GWM has five model lines in its portfolio – Ora, Haval, Wey, Tank and Poer – and the decision to bring Haval to the UK could open the door to more brands arriving in the future.

The Haval Jolion Pro Hybrid (pictured) is a C-segment SUV already available markets like Australia, and will rival key players such as the Nissan Qashqai and Kia Sportage.

Full UK specifications and pricing will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Toby Marshall, managing director at GWM UK, said: ‘This is the start of a new era for GWM in the UK, as we expand the product offering available to customers.

‘With the introduction of Haval under the GWM umbrella, we are able to offer customers a very competitively priced, and well specified petrol hybrid car, for those that want to make their first step toward electrification.’

He added: ‘All our current GWM Ora Retailers will re-align with the new GWM branding and will be offering the Haval Jolion Pro from its launch in early 2025.’

James Batchelor's avatar

James – or Batch as he’s known – started at Car Dealer in 2010, first as the work experience boy, eventually becoming editor in 2013. He worked for Auto Express as editor-at-large from 2014 and was the face of Carbuyer’s YouTube reviews. In 2020, he went freelance and now writes for a number of national titles and contributes regularly to Car Dealer. In October 2021 he became Car Dealer's associate editor.



