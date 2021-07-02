Haymarket Automotive takes on the challenge of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in aid of Ben

Haymarket Automotive have chosen to take on the challenge of climbing Kilimanjaro to raise money for Ben.

Each team on the Climb is aiming to raise £50,000 for the charity, which has been hit hard during the pandemic like many charitable organisations.

Managing director Rachael Prasher and editorial director Jim Holder will be representing the company that produces What Car?, Autocar, Classic & Sports Car, and Car Accessory Trader.

Prasher said: ‘I’ll be honest, I spent more of lockdown dreaming about white sand beaches and cocktails with paper umbrellas in them than I did climbing up a mountain in the freezing cold, but as a enthusiastic walker and camper, as well as an incurable optimist, I was delighted to accept this challenge.

‘While I can’t deny there was a moment of hesitation as I weighed up the scale of the challenge, we have supported Ben’s work for some years now, most notably through the What Car? Awards, and when I heard about how the pandemic has hit its fund-raising efforts there was no way I could refuse.’

The pair will be joined on the challenge by John Tordoff and Andy Bateman (JCT600), Adrian Wallington and Clive McGregor (Marshall Motor Group), Leon Bosch (Partners &) and Joel Combes (Lawgistics), Andy Hamilton and Anthony McAteer (Euro Car Parts) and Zara Ross, Rachel Clift and Matt Wigginton (Ben).

Holder added: ‘I’m not really a happy camper, I struggle in the cold and I am a terrible person when I haven’t slept – so good luck to all my colleagues on the trip!

‘There are, however, two positives that are driving me on – supporting Ben, obviously, and the fact that at almost two metres tall I should be able to claim the summit in the name of our editorial teams before our pint-sized MD Rachael can hog the limelight, no matter our relative positions in the queue at the summit.’

The 90km trek will take around eight days and you can donate by clicking here.