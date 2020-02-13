Haynes is sold to French rival for £114.5m

HAYNES Publishing has been snapped up by a French rival for more than £114m, the company has confirmed.

Infopro Digital has agreed to pay £114.5m for the business and the deal, which will see shareholders paid 700p for every share they own, will still need to be voted through at a meeting in the next month or two.

News of the sale sent Haynes’ share price soaring this morning by 58 per cent to 682.5p.

Haynes was best known for producing car manuals in the days before the internet, and put itself up for sale last November.

At the time, bosses said they had spent the past five years re-establishing the company as an online business and believed now was the right time to leave the stock market and be run privately.

John Haynes, who created the series of maintenance guides, died last February at the age of 80, following a short illness.

