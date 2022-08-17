How Lawgistics can save you time and money

In these chaotic times of rising prices and inflation, we are all feeling the squeeze on our time and money.

Lawgistics understands that its members need services that are both efficient and fair value, which is why it developed HR Manager.

This online platform is included at no extra cost in Lawgistics’ Silver and Gold membership packages, which also provides you with benefits of its casework service and telephone helpline.

Lawgistics has combined its legal services with HR Manager so that members have the online capacity to manage their business needs – from compliance software to the newly included stationery forms and warranty management system – in one place, online, safe and secure.

Compliance software

HR Manager is cloud-based software that enables you to manage your legal obligations for employment law, human resources, health & safety plus data protection.

Just imagine: all your employees’ data is stored safely online, employment contracts are automatically updated should there be a law change, you can book holiday dates, see when appraisals are due and note who needs training, etc.

There’s no need for folders, filing cabinets or worrying if everyone’s details are secure.

With HR Manager, you can create and print your company handbook, health & safety policies and data protection documents.

There’s no need to haggle over prices with printers and no expensive costs to external human resources, health & safety or data protection providers.

Stationery forms

Within HR Manager, there is access to the Lawgistics stationery range.

These forms will always be the latest version, can be quickly filled in, emailed or printed and filed securely online.

There’s no need to purchase invoices, pre-delivery inspection forms, etc, as there is an endless supply available at your fingertips. As for any errors or changes, they’re all easily and tidily done!

You can also upload your logos and addresses, so your paperwork will always have a professional quality.

Premium forms, with address and vehicle look-up, are also available for only 20p per form. No need to call Lawgistics and place an order – these forms are ready for purchase online.

Warranty management system

Also accessible via HR Manager is Driver Options – Lawgistics’ digital solution to help you run your warranties legally, maximising profit with minimum cost.

The self-administered option includes an unlimited supply of standard forms that are quick to set up, easy to use and have a unique claim-reporting system.

Completed warranties are automatically emailed to or can be printed out for your customers and your copy will be immediately filed online.

You set the warranty price, deal directly with your customers, the paperwork and costs. No more payments for warranty booklets as there is always plenty of ‘stock’.

The warranty administration option is for those who can’t or don’t want to handle claims.

This service is an additional cost and you, as the supplying dealer, will also be responsible for paying valid claims.

Warranty duration determines the price, and the administration T&Cs are on the portal.

Starting at only £8, a three-month warranty includes:

A 24/7 claims helpline

An administration service run by our ATA-qualified engineer

Access to a national network of garages

Just think: for £8 – less than £3 a month – your time isn’t taken up by calls or action required for any problems that may arise with a car or repeated confrontations with difficult customers whose claims are invalid. Now that’s money well spent!

Visit www.lawgistics.co.uk to find out more.