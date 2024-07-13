Ineos Grenadier Detour is unveiled – and it’ll be limited to just 200 units

Ineos has revealed its first limited-edition version of the Grenadier – the Detour.

The off-roader will be capped at 200 units, with customers able to personalise their vehicle.

It’ll have the same engines as in the standard model, with the 3.0-litre petrol pumping out 249bhp and 450Nm of torque to manage 0-60mph in 8.6 seconds and going on to 99mph.

The 3.0-litre diesel, meanwhile, has 281bhp and 550Nm torque but the same 0-60mph time and top speed as the petrol version.

The Detour is the first Grenadier to be launched with the help of Ineos’s Arcane Works automotive service.

The in-house division makes and creates customisable and personalised versions of its models as well as featuring unique styling cues.

The Detour, for example, can be singled out for its 18-inch forged alloy wheels, different front grille and headlight surroundings plus bespoke paint colours such as Squall Green and Magma Red.

Customers can personalise the interior as well, with a choice of two satin finishes for the transmission tunnel, doors and air vents.

Driver touchpoints such as the steering wheel, indicator, wiper stalk and gear lever can have leather tactile finishes, too.

There are also four quilted leather seat options and two cashmere headlinings.

Ineos commercial director George Ratcliffe said: ‘We chose the Arcane name for our new division because the limited-edition vehicles it creates will be so unique as to be rarely spotted in the wild.

‘Working in small batches and hand-finishing the cars mean we can give a level of individuality not found in the 4×4 market.’

The price of the Grenadier Detour, which was unveiled earlier this week at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, comes in at £134,100, versus £76,140 for the standard model.