Inspiring Automotive Women of 2024 award winners are announced

Seventeen women were today named by the Automotive 30% Club as this year’s inspiring females.

The club’s Inspiring Automotive Women Awards honour exceptional women within the industry who are seen as trailblazers succeeding in roles traditionally occupied by men.

They are recognised for lifting other females as they rise through the ranks as well as motivating the next generation of female students to aspire to automotive careers.

New for this year, nominations were made via the Inspiring Automotive Women – Who Inspires You? LinkedIn campaign of last July, sponsored by Jardine Motors Group.

It allowed for an open and democratic way to show public appreciation of colleagues and saw a record-breaking 494 nominations for the awards from companies within and outside club members.

The winners had to closely meet the following criteria:

Helping to promote the company as an employer of choice for women

Undertaking schools outreach

Establishing a diversity & inclusion or women’s network

Mentoring or coaching female colleagues

Creating solutions and policies to help women thrive in the workplace

Being a visible female automotive influencer on social media

Raising awareness of intersectionality and under-represented female groups

Being an inspirational female role model

Being a trailblazer in a role usually done by men

Inspiring someone or their peers to create an inclusive culture

Driving change to ensure female customers are served better

The club’s partner sponsor is The IMI, and the awards will be given at a private ceremony during the IMI’s annual awards dinner on March 13.

The IMI awards judges will also choose the overall Inspiring Automotive Woman of The Year out of all of them, who will be given her trophy at the IMI’s main awards ceremony.

Inspiring Automotive Women Awards 2024 winners

Denise Millard – Perrys CEO

Raj Robinson – Bentley Motors commercial strategy manager

Alison Ross – Auto Trader chief people and operations director

Hayley Pells – The IMI policy & public affairs lead

Mandisa Gordon – JLR finance transformation manager

Carol Henry – Arnold Clark group people director

Shamaila Madeley – MotoNovo finance national account manager

Cece Hirst – Vantage aftersales team leader

Sophie Ogunbiyi – Toyota Europe manager external affairs

Charlene Gavajena – Audi UK product support manager

Steph Brindley – Solus area operations leader

Natalina Sutherland – Lookers senior brand marketing manager

Michelle Caveney – JCT600 franchise director

Musonda Rachel Hobbis – ROI sales support executive

Kellie Smith – Enterprise Mobility UK remarketing account manager

Cate Parker – Jardine Motor Group aftersales manager

Alena Woolacott – Fix Auto Mid Devon & Newton Abbot finance director

Julia Muir, founder of the Automotive 30% Club, said: ‘Congratulations to all our Inspiring Automotive Women award winners.

‘They are working hard, above and beyond their day jobs, to ensure that the automotive industry is a place where women of all profiles can thrive.

‘It is fabulous to see so many fantastic women inspiring their colleagues to build inclusive businesses.’

The club’s aim is to have 30% of key leadership or decision-making roles filled by diverse women by 2030.