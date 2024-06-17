Interest in BYD rockets as a result of Euro 2024 sponsorship, Auto Trader reports

Chinese New Energy Vehicle (NEV) manufacturer is already reaping the rewards of its UEFA Euro 2024 competition sponsorship, according to insights provided by Auto Trader.

According to the online automotive retailer, there were 26,000 views of BYD models on the Auto Trader platform during the first weekend of the tournament (from Friday to Sunday). This represents a a 69% increase week-on-week.

BYD announced that it would be the official partner and official E-mobility partner of the UEFA Euro 2024 competition earlier this year, stating that it would ‘provide a diverse range of new energy vehicles for various stakeholders during the tournament’, as well as having ‘a vibrant presence at the official fan zones’.

Auto Trader says that the sponsorship is already having a sizeable impact on SEO traffic around the brand, with clicks to BYD on Auto Trader more than doubling over night.

It has been widely reported that more than 10 million viewers watched the opening match between Germany and Scotland, which is a considerable increase from the average of 5.2m viewers who watched the opening game of Euro 2020, according to The Sun.

Those viewers, as well as those in the stands, will have seen BYD displayed as a Euro 2024 partner around advertising breaks in the coverage.

According to Auto Trader, the BYD Seal was the most viewed BYD model over the weekend of sport and the second most viewed new EV model overall, with the top spot taken by the IONIQ 5.

Erin Baker, editorial director of Auto Trader, said: ‘Our traffic data shows that this tournament is already triggering a step-change in awareness of BYD little more than a year after they entered the UK market.

‘This high-profile media partnership only underlines their ambitions in Europe where they face tough competition from the well-established legacy brands. BYD’s sales are growing rapidly, albeit from a low base, and the Euros partnership has the potential to cement them in the public consciousness.’

Auto Trader has reported 3,365 UK sales of BYD models since March 23, when the Chinese manufacturer entered the UK market.

It will be looking to improve on those numbers at the Euro 2024 competition heats up and millions more viewers are exposed to the advertising campaign.