It’s whisky a go go as distillery chooses all-electric Ariya for its pool fleet

Nissan is helping one of the world’s most famous whisky distilleries switch to electric motoring.

The Glenmorangie Company, which has a number of sites across Scotland, is adding two of Nissan’s Ariyas to its busy fleet of pool cars.

The all-electric coupe crossover, which has a claimed range of 329 miles plus rapid-charging capabilities, proved particularly popular when staff were asked to choose candidates for their EV future.

They cited familiarity with the Nissan brand as well as the confidence they had in the car’s quality and reliability.

Glenmorangie has been distilling high-quality whiskies for more than 200 years and has its headquarters in Edinburgh.

Its world-famous distillery is in Tain, Ross-shire, while its bottling hall is in Livingston, West Lothian.

Also part of the Glenmorangie family is the Ardbeg distillery on the Isle of Islay, Argyll and Bute, with staff having to travel between the sites as and when required.

Sandy Fraser, estates and workplace employee experience manager, said a pool car review was held as part of a wider exercise in improving colleagues’ working arrangements across the organisation.

‘Before moving to fully electric vehicles, our pool cars had been run in partnership with various leasing companies, all of whom were doing a good job for us but were operating in different ways.

‘‘We decided we would rather have one provider so opted for Athlon. We have also invested significantly in the infrastructure we need at our sites to make it possible.’

One of the Ariyas will be assigned to the Ardbeg distillery, with the other based at the Livingston bottling hall, where a recent multi-million-pound renovation has led to a number of EV charging points being installed.

Karen Reid, national corporate sales manager for Nissan fleet sales, said: ‘Glenmorangie has made impressive strides in its decarbonisation journey in recent years and the team there deserve huge credit for their efforts.

‘We’re delighted to be a chosen manufacturer partner as they add EVs to their vehicle parc and we look forward to our relationship continuing for many years to come.’

Sandy Fraser is pictured with the Nissan Ariya assigned to the Ardbeg distillery on Islay