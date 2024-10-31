Jaguar Land Rover sees surge in demand for plug-in hybrid models

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has seen a surge in demand for its plug-in hybrid models, with a 29% year-on-year increase in global sales.

According to the brand, sales of PHEV models shot up by 47% among Range Rover models, and by 23% for the plug-in hybrid Defender.

Range Rover plug-in hybrid sales have almost doubled over the same period in 2022-23.

The PHEV models are based on JLR’s Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA), which is designed to accommodate internal combustion engines (ICE), plug-in electric hybrid (PHEV) and battery electric vehicle (BEV) powertrain options. The platform will be used on JLR cars well into the 2030s, including on the eagerly anticipated all-electric Range Rover, the first in its lineup of zero-emission electric vehicles, which currently has a waiting list of over 48,000 customers worldwide.

The car maker is making a £500m investment in its Halewood plant near Liverpool, turning it into a state-of-the-art facility that will eventually become JLR’s first all-electric production facility.

Mark Camilleri, director of electrification services said: ‘Demand is growing for our plug-in electric hybrid models as customers become more accustomed to electrification. PHEVs offer performance, fuel economy and low emissions, with zero emissions while driving in pure electric mode.

‘They also give clients the opportunity to adapt to a new ownership experience, including home and public charging, ahead of the launch of our next generation fully electric vehicles.

‘JLR is able to offer a range of fuel options to meet the energy transition dynamics of each market, and we will offer a pure electric variant of each nameplate by 2030 with the aim of reaching carbon net zero by 2039.’

JLR has yet to confirm any firm plans about the future of Jaguar, which will operate a one-model product line up (the F-Pace) until at least the end of 2025.