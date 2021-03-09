Owners of Jeep’s latest Renegade 4xe plug-in hybrid can now receive text alerts should the car detect its being broken into.

Part of the car’s My Uconnect services, ‘My Theft Assistance’ can detect whether the car is being towed without authorisation, disconnect the battery or being broken into.

An instant alarm notification is then sent via text message to the owner, although users can choose to have an email, a push notification or a phone call instead.

If the thieves are able to successfully steal the vehicle, then owners can request immediate assistance through the mobile phone app.

Once confirmed through the Uconnect contact centre and a police report has been raised, the app can start a vehicle tracking function while also locking the car’s ignition.

Damien Dally, country manager Jeep UK said: ‘The increase in car thefts across the UK is cause for concern and an experience that owners will be looking to avoid at all costs.

‘The innovative theft assistance technology will undoubtedly give Jeep owners, and future buyers, peace of mind that their car and possessions are in the safest possible hands.’