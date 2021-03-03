Newly announced automotive tech products supplier Keyloop has bought fellow technology businesses enquiryMAX and Rapid RTC.

It comes on the heels of global investment firm Francisco Partners’ $1.45bn (£1.04bn) acquisition of CDK Global International, which was completed on Monday (Mar 1) and saw the latter become Keyloop.

Buying both Leeds-based enquiryMAX and Winnipeg-headquartered Rapid RTC will allow Keyloop to boost its sales and marketing offering as well as develop new products for lead management and attribution, it said.

Keyloop chief executive Tom Kilroy, pictured, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Rapid RTC and enquiryMAX – two leading automotive technology providers – to the Keyloop family.

‘We are very excited to include their outstanding lead management and showroom products in our customer offering.

‘We are also very excited to be able to demonstrate our promise to move quickly with the backing of our new owners, Francisco Partners.’

Glen Demetrioff, chief executive of Rapid RTC, added: ‘This marks another milestone for Rapid RTC and it’s one I am absolutely thrilled about.

‘Not only will it help shape the next phase of growth for Rapid RTC’s lead management and communications platform, but collectively it will open the doors for what I believe will truly be a unique and transformational product offering in the automotive retail landscape.

‘I’m thankful and looking forward to joining Tom and the rest of the executive team at Keyloop as we continue to scale, innovate and connect the automotive retail industry.’