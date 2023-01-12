Leading car dealers to give opinion on agency sales and the future at special live event

Some of the biggest names in the motor trade are set to give their thoughts on the future at the forthcoming Car Dealer Live conference.

Bosses of some of the leading car dealer groups will appear at the event – sponsored by Auto Trader – on March 9.

Cambria Automobiles CEO Mark Lavery will be the headline interview on the day and is set to give his take on what the future looks like for his group after steering it away from the Stock Market.

Tickets to the event are selling fast and are currently available with an early bird discount until January 20. Some 10 per cent of all ticket sales will go to BEN, the automotive industry charity.

Lavery took Cambria Automobiles private at the end of 2021, taking it off the Stock Market and back into private hands.



At the time, he told Car Dealer that he thought Cambria would ‘flourish in a private environment’ after 10 years as a public company.

He will be interviewed on our live stage about the process, how the business has fared since and what his thoughts are for the future of car dealerships like his.

The event will be held at the British Motor Museum at Gaydon and tickets include refreshments and a buffet lunch. It also gives the motor trade a great opportunity to network once again.

Lavery will be joined at the exclusive event by the bosses of three other franchised dealer groups.

Paul Hendy, CEO of the Hendy Group, John O’Hanlon, CEO of Waylands Automotive, and Neil McCue, COO of Snows Motor Group will also be on the live stage.

The trio will take questions from our editors on what the future holds for franchised car dealers as agency sales begin to proliferate in the motor trade.

Audience members will also be able to submit their questions to the panelists. Questions can be submitted in advance via email.

Car Dealer Live will feature a day of thought provoking sessions for motor trader professionals with exclusive research revealed by our sponsors.

Auto Trader, Google, Cox Automotive and Close Brothers Motor Finance are all set to reveal exclusive research carried out for the event.

There will also be panels featuring independent car dealers and car manufacturers. More details on these sessions will be released soon.

To find out more and to book tickets visit the dedicated event website.