Longstanding Mitsubishi dealer Grays of Holbeach has become the latest business to join SsangYong.

The family-owned dealership in Lincolnshire has been operational since 1953 and part of the Mitsubishi dealer network since 1978.

Grays are the latest in a string of Mitsubishi dealers to join the group in 2020, following the news that the brand will stop importing new cars to the UK.

Jon Gray, dealer principal at Grays of Holbeach, said: ‘We are thrilled to be expanding our business by partnering with SsangYong Motors UK.

‘We’re experts in the delivery of SUV’s, large or small, and pick-up trucks, so we believe we’re a perfect fit for this partnership with SsangYong.

‘In addition, we have over 65-years’ experience in the motor trade – this, along with our friendly approach and reputation, ensures that our customers have lots to benefit from whenever they visit us.

He added: ‘We are looking forward to providing excellent customer service, promoting sales, and supporting SsangYong – we are very excited for the future.’

This follows the announcement earlier in the week that SsangYong Motors UK and Mitsubishi could not reach an agreement on a deal to acquire parts of the Colt Car Company.

Kevin Griffin, managing director at SsangYong Motors UK, said; ‘We are delighted to welcome Grays of Holbeach to the SsangYong brand.

‘We are confident that with Grays’ experience, prestigious background, customer focus and professional approach, we will build a strong partnership and achieve great things together.’