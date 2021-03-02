Listed car dealer bosses of Marshall Motor Group and Vertu Motors will be appearing on Car Dealer Live together for the first time at 1pm Wednesday.

The leaders of two of the most successful listed car dealer groups will be taking questions from Car Dealer and viewers live on the show.

Marshall boss Daksh Gupta and Vertu chief Robert Forrester have never appeared on a panel together like this.

With car dealers still in lockdown for March and the 21-plate change, we’ll be talking to the respected leaders about their thoughts for the reopening, their hopes for the year and their thoughts on a variety of industry topics.

This week, Vertu Motors revealed it was on track to end its financial year with a profit of £23m – just £500k of the previous year.

The group is also targeting ‘ambitious growth’ and has a ‘strong pipeline’ of acquisitions with more ‘multi-franchising’ opportunities too.

Forrester’s firm said it will look to take advantage of the ‘significant growth opportunities’ in the sector.

It is due to release its full year results on May 12 for its year that runs up to the end of February.

Marshall Motor Group boss Daksh Gupta told the Stock Market today that it will be revealing its annual results for 2020 next Tuesday.

Its financial year ended at the end of the calendar year.

Both businesses have taken advantage of the government furlough scheme and enjoyed business rates relief in the last year.

If you have any questions for the pair you can email them to Car Dealer via our About Us page or submit them live during the show via YouTube.

